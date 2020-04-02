Student accommodation in Derry to be made available to healthcare staff at the frontline of the coronavirus battle

Contact
Following a request from the Western Trust, Ulster University, with its business partner DSV Ltd, have made 72 rooms available at the Duncreggan Student Village on the Magee campus to health service staff working at the frontline.
The rooms are being used by NHS workers who cannot return home when working due to COVID-19.
A UU spokesperson said: "Duncreggan Student village comprises of 14, three storey blocks, and the NHS staff will be staying in a different block to the students who are still living in Duncreggan Village.
"All social distancing and hygiene standards will be maintained to the highest degree, to make the environment safe for everyone.
"The University is currently in discussion with other health trusts and will make vacant student accommodation available for healthcare workers on other campuses should the need arise."
A discounted fee for the accommodation to cover cleaning, utilities, Wi-Fi and security costs has been agreed between DSV Ltd, Ulster University and the Western Trust.
