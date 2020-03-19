Contact

Police launch fresh appeal for information following the theft of a defibrillator from the Guildhall Square area of Derry

Device stolen from city centre location

Fury after a lifesaving defibrillator in Derry's city centre, which cost £2,500 to install, is destroyed by vandals

The stolen defibrillator was located at Guildhall Square.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information following the theft of a defibrillator from the Guildhall Square area of Derry.

A police spokesperson said: “Sometime between 10:30am on Saturday 8th February and 9:30pm on Sunday 9th February, it was reported that a defibrillator was stolen from the area. Damage was caused to the metal casing which contained the defibrillator during the incident.

“This is a piece of life saving equipment, placed there for the safety of the entire community. This is a completely reckless act, with the consequences of this theft being potentially fatal for those in need of this resource.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1670 09/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

