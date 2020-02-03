Concerns raised about the number of street lights in Derry which are not working

Contact
Many street lights in Derry are not working.
Concerns have been raised about the number of street lights in Derry which are not working.
Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has written to the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon regarding the issue.
Ms Mullan said that there are many street lights out for long periods of time.
“I have received a wide range of complaints from people across the city who have reported street lighting faults weeks and months ago but they have not been fixed, my office has dealt with a number of cases recently regarding faulty street lighting incidents regarding faults that have not been repaired.
“I have written to the Minister asking firstly if routine servicing of street lighting has been stopped and also for the Minister to provide details of the average response time for reported faults to be repaired.
"This is a causing serious problems for residents who are unable to go about their business especially in the darker evenings and mornings.
“I await a response from the Minister with the hope that an essential maintenance program can be put in place to resolve this current upsurge in faults.”
