With Love Recipes paying the way for health and wellbeing

Tara Vij, from With Love Recipes, said the Derry-based company could not wait to share them with all of their consumers.

She said: “With every New Year comes promise, resolution and renewal and With Love Recipes are on hand to help! “Our company vision has always been to make a difference within the Health and Well Being Sector with our foods and recipes.

“We are the only company on the market doing what we do in that we offer products which cater to a wide variety of dietary needs simultaneously.



“You can feed your entire family using our recipes and products even if one is coeliac, one diabetic and one trying to follow a high protein diet. With even more selection this year, we have brought to market cheesecakes, muffins and sauces which cater to a wide variety of dietary requirements including: coeliac, diabetic and weight management.



“The reviews speak for themselves. Consumers have been enjoying our products throughout 2019 and have been raving about the taste, quality and of course result and impact on their diet and health which is where the importance lays for us.



“Our delicious products are available in a variety of local shops and supermarkets and we have just secured our newest addition in a major regional company who will stock our products through the republic and north of Ireland making them even more accessible.



“We are currently in the development of several new and exciting products with health at the forefront and can not wait to share them with all of our consumers.”



Tara concluded: “The demand carried through from 2019 to 2020 has been exceptional so we are gearing up for an extremely busy period and would like to wish all of our consumers a very happy and healthy new year.”



For the New Year, With Love Recipes are also launching a series of “Cooking For Health” cookery classes which will be facilitated by Sharron McCormick.



The demonstrations will pave the way in teaching a healthier style of cookery which is suitable for weight management, coeliac, diabetic and those wanting to generally opt for a delicious and healthier style of cooking.