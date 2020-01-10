Stunning former Miss Ireland sets up her own modelling agency in the north-west

Contact

"Why can’t we have the same opportunities as every one else in Ireland? - Lauren McDonagh

Lauren McDonagh has set up her own agency

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A former Miss Ireland who is from Donegal has set up her own modelling agency.

Stunning Laura McDonagh has just launched LMDModels.

Announcing the news on social media, she said: "Being from Donegal, you realise there’s so much potential, if only we were given the opportunities to carry out our purpose. From my experience of being Miss Ireland I realised that an agency was something we needed in Donegal, I mean why can’t we have the same opportunities as every one else in Ireland? We have the beauty of the land and of the people.

The agency will be Donegal, Derry and Sligo based.

"LMDModels is now official and I honestly am so overwhelmed with the support so far! Thank you all so much," she declared on her facebook page.

A past pupil of Crana College in Buncrana, Lauren was named Miss Ireland in 2017, aged 18 at the time.

After leaving school, she studied Health and Social care while also working part time as a Beauty Therapist.

She was working in Syenna Hair & Beauty in Derry when she became Miss Ireland.

Lauren McDonagh was Miss Donegal in 2017
 Lauren won Miss Ireland in 2017

Lauren represented Ireland at the Miss World contest in China

Her Instagram page is @lmdmodels

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


