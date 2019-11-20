Derry mum and daughter launch Christmas present appeal for children in Altnagelvin Hospital

Contact
'Alicia's Operation Christmas Gift Appeal' is accepting donations at drop off points around the city
A Derry mother and daughter duo have launched a gift appeal for children who are spending the festive season in hospital.
Sorcha-Sinead Ni Scolai and her daughter Alicia will donate all the presents to patients in Ward 6 and Ward 16 at Altnagelvin Hospital.
"With all the toy sales and Black Friday fast approaching please pick up a little something extra to donate to Alicia's Christmas appeal for Christmas," said Ms Ni Scolai.
"Make a child smile while they aren't feeling the best.
"I promise there is no better feeling than knowing you are the reason somebody is smiling.
"The gifts will be personally delivered to the wards by Alicia and are for kids from birth to 16 years old."
Donations can be left at Mark H Durkan's office on Strand Road behind Long's, The Glen Community Centre and Shantallow Community Centre.
'Alicia's Operation Christmas Gift Appeal' is accepting donations at drop off points around the city
