Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry mum and daughter launch Christmas present appeal for children in Altnagelvin Hospital

'Alicia's Operation Christmas Gift Appeal' is accepting donations at drop off points around the city

altnagelvin

'Alicia's Operation Christmas Gift Appeal' is accepting donations at drop off points around the city

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry mother and daughter duo have launched a gift appeal for children who are spending the festive season in hospital.
Sorcha-Sinead Ni Scolai and her daughter Alicia will donate all the presents to patients in  Ward 6 and Ward 16  at Altnagelvin Hospital.
"With all the toy sales and Black Friday fast approaching please pick up a little something extra to donate to Alicia's Christmas appeal for Christmas," said Ms Ni Scolai.
"Make a child smile while they aren't feeling the best.
"I promise there is no better feeling than knowing you are the reason somebody is smiling.
"The gifts will be personally delivered to the wards by Alicia and are for kids from birth to 16 years old."
Donations can be left at Mark H Durkan's office on Strand Road behind Long's, The Glen Community Centre and Shantallow Community Centre.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie