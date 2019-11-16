Ballymagroarty, Hazelbank and Coshquin to get 'bulky lifts'

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Foyleside district, Mickey Cooper, has announced that he has arranged a “bulky lift” scheme in conjunction with the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, which will take place across a large area stretching from Ballymagroarty to Coshquin area over three days next week.

Councillor Cooper said he hoped the initiative would help to reduce incidents of fly tipping and increase recycling rates in the area.

He said: “I would encourage residents in these areas to avail of this scheme and dispose of any unwanted furniture, household items and electrical items."

The collection is focused on white goods and other items. There is a standard list of items which are not included in these bulky lifts and can I emphasise that black bin rubbish will not be collected.

Councillor Cooper concluded: “If anyone has any queries they can contact me on 07743175709.”

The collections will cover the following areas next week.



Tuesday 19 November:

Ballymagroarty area: O’Nuallain Crescent/Yeats Court/Joyce Court/Synge Court/Drumlaheen Crescent/Sheelin Park/ Corrib Court/Dunluce Court/ Stephens Court/Mangan Court/Charlton Court/ Kavanagh Court/O’Donnell Avenue/O’Connor Court/ Shaw Court/Goldsmith Court/O’Casey Court/Swift Court/Ennis Place/O’Riada Court/John Field Place/ Harty Court/Rafferty Court/ Macniece Court/Macgill Court/ Allingham Close/ Merriman Court/Gogarty Close/Friel Close.



Wednesday 20 Novem-ber:

Hazelbank Area: Beallachmór Lower/ Beal- lach-mór/Drummard Park/Drummard Close/ Rosskeen Park/Hillfort Road/ Farland Way/Barr’s Lane/ Inchview/Shanreagh Park/ Marianus Park.



Thursday 21 November:

Hazelbank and Coshquin Area: Springtown Close/Spring- town Court/Hawthorne Grove/Hawthorne Drive/ Hawthorn Way/Derry- more/Sherriff’s Glen/Stree Eithne’s Park/Benview Road and Estate.