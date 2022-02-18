Search

18 Feb 2022

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s attention turns to Liverpool move

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s attention turns to Liverpool move

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 12:39 PM

What the papers say

Liverpool have a shot at signing France striker Kylian Mbappe after the star was underwhelmed by Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star. But the Independent adds that Paris St Germain are willing to make the 23-year-old the world’s highest-paid player to keep him.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford for Paris St Germain, where he would team up with 34-year-old Lionel Messi next season.

The same paper reports that Newcastle are already manoeuvring to secure Lille defender Sven Botman in the summer after multiple failed attempts to sign the 22-year-old in the January window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Savio: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are close to signing the 17-year-old winger from Atletico Mineiro.

Lautaro Martinez: The 24-year-old Inter Milan striker could move to the Premier League in the summer, with the Sun reporting both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media