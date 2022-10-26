Search

26 Oct 2022

Warning over rental scam claiming to be from Government

Warning over rental scam claiming to be from Government

Reporter:

David Power

26 Oct 2022 11:23 AM

A warning has been issued about a rental scam which asks people to hand over a deposit and one months rent, in addition to personal information, using government Dept of Housing letterheads. 

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage says it has become aware of a number of false rental property listings.

Upon application by an individual, these adverts give rise to the issuing of and request for completion of a ‘Rental Application’ form/Residential Tenancy Agreement with what purports to contain a Departmental letterhead and logo, and a fake gov.ie email address.   

The individual is requested to complete this Rental Application/Residential Tenancy Agreement and provide personal information for registration.

It requests completion of this documentation and exchange of deposit and first month’s rent to ‘hold unit’.    

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage wishes to point out that it does not require or engage with registrations for private rental properties and therefore does not ask members of the public to provide personal information as requested in these advertisements.  

This ‘Rental Application’ form/Residential Tenancy Agreement purporting to be issued with a Department/Gov.ie logo and a gov.ie email address is fraudulent and we strongly advise prospective renters that it should not be completed.

If an individual responds to a private rental advertisement and receives forms purporting to be from the Department of Housing in return, they should not engage further with the vendor.  

Anyone who believes they have mistakenly provided personal information or paid a deposit in response to these types of fraudulent advertisements and false rental applications/tenancy agreements calls should immediately alert An Garda Síochána.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media