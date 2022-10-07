New host of Dancing with the Stars revealed

RTÉ has today revealed the new presenter of the hit show Dancing with the Stars. Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli to present series 6 of the hugely popular entertainment series when it returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January.

She will replace the departing Nicky Byrne, who announced recently that he had made the tough decision to leave the show as he will be back on tour with Westlife.

Doireann has previously presented Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show and Reeling in the Fears. Her comedy show The Doireann Project aired on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2. She currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Doireann said, “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

Returning to present her fifth series of Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Zamparelli said, “I’m really excited to welcome my 2FM pal, Doireann as my new co-host on the show. I predict a lot fun and a lot of laughs! It's shaping up to be a new great series."

Alan Tyler, RTÉ Group Head of Entertainment, Music and Comedy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Doireann into the Dancing with the Stars family. She is a hugely talented broadcaster bursting with energy, humour and a real passion for the show - all of which make for the perfect combination. We are incredibly lucky to have the brilliant Jennifer Zamparelli on the show already, and the addition of Doireann makes for a host dream team on Sunday nights. We can’t wait to bring the new series of Dancing with the Stars back to your screens early next year.”

Filling our Sunday evenings with glitz and glamour from January, the RTÉ One series sees 11 well-known figures team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week. Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week, from the Charleston to hip hop, and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

Each celebrity couple will be scored by an expert panel of judges and the viewing public at home, with the winning couple claiming the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.