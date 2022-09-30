Man arrested after gardai seize large quantity of herbal cannabis

Garda have seized 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000, it has been confirmed.
On the 29th of September 2022 as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the southern region, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, and the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit.
During the course of this operation, 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 was seized by Customs officers.
Gardaí arrested a 49 year old male at the scene and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are continuing.
