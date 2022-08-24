Fines for failing to stop for school traffic wardens set to double

Drivers who fail to stop for school traffic wardens could now face a fine of €160, as penalties are set to double for such offences.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton announced plans this week to double the fine for motorists who fail to stop for a school warden sign. This will see fines increase from the current charge of €80 to €160.

LARSO, the Local Authority Road Safety Officers network has welcomed this announcement and hopes the increase in fines will deter drivers from engaging in inappropriate and dangerous driver behaviour at school warden crossings.

Representing LARSO, Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, said: “School Wardens play an important role in the community and provide a life-saving role for primary school students. Every effort needs to be made to assist our wardens in their role and to eliminate the risks posed by some drivers at school crossings. Drivers should realise they are required, by law, to stop for a school warden sign when directed to do so. Failing to stop for a school warden sign puts the warden, school children and other pedestrians in danger. LARSO welcomes Minister Naughton’s announcement to double fines for failing to stop for a school warden sign”.

School Wardens, or as they are affectionately known to school children as the ‘Lollipop Person’, will return for duty when the new school term begins next week.

Motorists should also be aware that some secondary schools have already returned to school, or will do so this week, as First Year students enter secondary school for the first time.

Drivers are being reminded of the extra pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle traffic on school routes in addition to other modes of transport such as scooters, Cycle Buses and Walking Buses. Drivers should observe and obey the instructions of a school warden and allow plenty of room at school crossings for pedestrians to cross the road.