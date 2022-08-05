Search

05 Aug 2022

Supermarket chain to remove mandatory retirement age of 65 for staff

Supermarket chain to remove mandatory retirement age of 65 for staff

Reporter:

David Power

05 Aug 2022 12:19 PM

The mandatory retirement age of 65 in supermarket chain Lidl is to be removed for current and future employees.

The company said the measure aims to “support those who would like to choose to continue working”. 

In a statement, Lidl said it is the first company in Ireland to make this official decision to allow workers the option to continue in their jobs past retirement. The State pension age is currently 66, although this is expected to change. 

The move is in line with Government thinking, with new measures expected to incentivise workers to continue in employment after 65. It is believed that the Government is considering putting in place measures that will reward those who work beyond 65 with a top-up on their pension.

Lidl employees who wish to continue working can now opt to extend their company pension plan.

Lidl confirmed it will offer workshops for workers to show a “holistic approach” to retirement planning and encourage people to consider all aspects of their retirement.

Lidl said this will in turn allow the company to “attract more mature and life-experienced talent as well as offering more flexibility to current employees”. 

The measure will be introduced in the coming weeks. 

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the company wants to support people who want to continue working over the age of 65. 

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Friday, she said it has recently been challenging to recruit staff, "right across retail and many other industries". 

She explained that the retirement age decision was made partly because “the trend is that people are staying with us for longer”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media