Gardai in appeal for teenager missing for several days

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Bobby Power, who has been missing for five days.
He went missing from his home in Waterford on Tuesday night, 19th July.
Bobby is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what Bobby was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
