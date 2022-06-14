Over half a million euro in grants announced to bring benefits to communities and local waters

The fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas
Some €510,000 in grants have been issued through the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Development Fund. The latest call has seen 182 successful applications for funding in 2022.
First introduced in 2018, the fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage provide the funding which is administered by LAWPRO.
Commenting on the announcement the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said:
“I welcome the announcement of the Community Water Development Fund grants which will support local communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.
“I am pleased that my Department funds this scheme, which is a great example of community engagement and public participation. The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan.
“The Plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations.”
As in previous years, applications for funding exceeded the budget allocated which has increased from €380,000 to €500,000 in 2022. A total of 202 applications were received with 182 awarded.
Types of projects approved for funding include:
This year, an additional €10,000 was awarded as part of the Blue Dot Programme. The Blue Dot Award for 2022 was shared between two groups; IRD Duhallow in County Cork and CELT (Centre for Environmental Living & Training) in County Galway.
Blue Dots are catchments which are mostly unpolluted and are our best quality waters.
Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD added:
“I want to congratulate IRD Dulhallow and CELT as they share the 2022 Blue Dot Award and commend all the successful applicants who will receive funding.
“I welcome the collaborative approach led by my Department, the Local Authority Waters Programme, working across all 31 local authorities with relevant State agencies, stakeholder and local communities with the shared goal of meeting the requirements of the EU Water Framework Directive to have all natural waters at a good stand by 2027.”
A full list of awards per county can be found here
Paul Whitters celebrates Christmas with a younger relative. Paul was 15 when a plastic bullet fired by an RUC officer killed him in 1981
Colum Eastwood: "They have no regard for people in the North or the serious harm this and their move on legacy will have on people here."
Maria McGavigan, niece of Annette McGavigan, who was murdered in1971 | Photo credit GC Photographics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.