22 May 2022

Two men charged after gardai interrupt suspected burglary at industrial park

22 May 2022 4:31 PM

Two men have been arrested and charged after gardai interrupted a suspected burglary at an industrial park in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at a premises in the industrial park at around 7.30pm.

Gardai said they arrived on scene to observe two suspects removing property from the premises. Gardai said both suspects attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended a short time later.

The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday May 23 at 10.30am.

The items have been recovered, Gardai said.

Gardai attached to Kilmainham Garda Station responded to the incident with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

