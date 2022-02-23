Gardaí appeal for missing Wicklow woman

Barbara is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50 year old Barbara Bracken who has been missing from Bray, County Wicklow, since approximately 11:30am on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Barbara is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí and Barbara's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Barbara's whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
