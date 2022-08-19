Search

19 Aug 2022

IN PICTURES: Loreto celebrate 'best ever' A-Level results

Principal Miss Toner paid tribute to the students.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 5:37 PM

IN PICTURES: Loreto celebrate 'best ever' A-Level results

Loreto College Principal, Miss Belinda Toner, congratulates the students who achieved three A* grades or better at A Level.

Loreto College students and staff are celebrating the College’s best ever A Level results, as the class of 2022 complete their studies and prepare for their next steps in education and employment.

53% of all grades were A*-A, while 81% of all grades were A*-B. 25% of Loreto’s Year 14 students achieved three straight A grades or better in their A Level examinations.

Among these results, there were some very impressive individual performances, with four students achieving three A* grades or better.

Loreto College Principal, Miss Toner, wished to pay tribute to students and staff for their outstanding results, which showed evidence of their hard work, tenacity, and commitment to learning.

“This outstanding set of A Level grades is testament to a very special cohort of students. The last 18 months have not been easy, but this hard-working group of students has coped with the immense disruption, adapting to learning in different ways.

“Our incredibly hard-working staff supported the students both pastorally and academically throughout this period.

Damage to licensed premises in Co Derry overnight

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning.

“It was so wonderful to see happy faces, with students delighted that they have been successful in their applications to university, degree apprenticeships and employment.

“I really could not be prouder, and I wish all our former students further success and happiness in the future. These impressive results are a fitting culmination to the 2022 leavers’ time at Loreto College.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media