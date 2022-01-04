Throwback Tuesday: Out and About at Walsh's Hotel (2009)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from out and about in Walsh's.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Ashley, Ursula and Jenny
Eamonn McCann: "On the many crises with which we are faced, time is running out. Action is needed. Only socialist politics can unite the struggles. That should be our watchword for 2022."
Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, pictured the Covid Memorial Garden created in the grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.