Throwback Tuesday: Out and About @ St. Mary’s GAC Greenlough Anniversary Dinner (2014)

We have delved into the County Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from St. Mary’s GAC Greenlough Anniversary Dinner Dance.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Seamus and Caroline Mackle
The performance application process for Stendhal 2022 opens on Wednesday, December 1. Photo by Ciara McMullan
It is not known how many babies have been buried in the graveyard next to St Mary's Church in Ardmore.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.