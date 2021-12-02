Throwback Thursday: Step back in time to Derry's Earth Nightclub (2007)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from out and about at Earth Nightclub on Derry's Strand Road.
Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Michelle & Tina.
The 1920 Local Elections saw Derry with its first nationalist majority in council as well as Hugh C. O'Doherty becoming the first nationalist Mayor of the city.
This year is the 100th centenary of Partition with this week in particular marking the centenary of the signing of The Anglo-Irish Treaty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.