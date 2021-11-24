Gallery: Pudsey Bear Children in Need event held at Derry's Ardnahee School & College

Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery
To order any photographs - Contact Tom Heaney (www.nwpresspics.com)
Group pictured at the Children in Need event. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Derry Chamber of Commerce CEO, Paul Clancy: "Increased talk by ministers of restrictions or sweeping mitigations are deeply concerning for businesses."
Diarmaid Marsden (Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development Department), Stephen Montgomery (Translink), and Oliver Galligan (Ulster GAA President).
There was a drop in Covid-19 rates within the Derry and Strabane council area but events in Europe have given cause for concern of a potential rise if safety measures are not adhered to by the public
The colours of the Palestinian flag will light up Derry's Guildhall on November 29 to show the city's solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Ciara Ferguson: "With the rising cost of living placing additional pressures on many household budgets it is more difficult for working parents to meet their childcare needs."
