Throwback Thursday: Revellers Out & About at Derry's Earth Nightclub (2007)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from out and about at Earth Nightclub on Derry's Strand Road.
Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Some friends enjoying students night at Earth.
Milkman Robert Kincaid, from Culmore, is celebrating delivering milk for Dale Farm for the past 50 years.
Members of Learmount Community Group accept a cheque for £10,000 from the McGrellis family for dementia services. The money was raised through a Golf Day held in memory of the late Dan McGrellis.
Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry has been crowned Regional Bookshop of the Year at The An Post Irish Book Awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.