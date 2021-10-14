Throwback Throwback: Out & About at Sugar Nightclub Derry (2007)

We have delved into the Derry News photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from a night out and about at Derry's Sugar Nightclub.
Click the Next> tab above to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Claire & Ciara.
The Tánaiste was speaking after Dominic Cummings indicated the British Government never planned to stick to the Brexit deal.
SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "I would encourage political leaders, and particularly the leaders of unionism, to reflect on the very serious efforts made by the European Commission"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.