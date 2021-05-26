26/05/2021

GALLERY: Special statue created to mark anniversary

The famous Limavady Wolfhound is depicted in the statue.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

ABOVE: Alycia Sinclair, William Riley, Conor McFeely, Laura McFarland, Leah Craig, Steven Paterson, Megan Milligan, Joshua McKeever, Emily Carton and Jacob Meenagh pictured with the new anniversary statue unveiled at Limavady High School.

A County Derry secondary school have unveiled a commemorative statue as they continue to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
Limavady High School linked up with local artist David Rosborough, who created the statue, a depiction of the famous Limavady Wolfhound from which the town derives its name.

The wolfhound is a nod to the origins of the town's name, from the Irish 'Léim an Mhadaidh' or 'The Dog's Leap'. According to local folklore, a dog belonging to the O'Cahan clan jumped the River Roe to get help from nearby clans following a surprise attack.


Former principals Mr Glenn Reilly, Mr David Dunlop and Mr Shane Laverty joined current incumbent Mr Darren Mornin for the statue's unveiling last week.


A time capsule, compiled by Year 8 pupils William Riley and Alycia Sinclair with the assistant of History teacher Mr George Dallas, was also buried to mark the occasion.

