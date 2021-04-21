Contact
GALLERY: Spoils shared in Tafelta 5K Rainbow League
Two County Derry runners have shared top spot in a virtual 5K league organised by a local athletics club.
Sean Brady and Catherine Johnston shared first place in the Tafelta AC Rainbow League, which took advantage of the easing restrictions to complete the last race together.
The league had been run on a virtual basis until Monday April 12 when groups of 15 were permitted to take part in outdoor training, and the groups met for a 5K run in Coolshinney.
25 of the club members completed the 5K route, with 17 of them achieving a new personal best; the highest number of personal bests ever achieved in one event..
“It was great to see everyone back out running together for the first time since the virtual league began,” said a spokesperson for Tafelta AC.
“Congratulations to Kevin Brady, Ryan Dougan, Kevin Darragh, Noel Coleman, Sean Brady, Paddy McCann, Ciarán Kelly, Patrick Cullen, Claire McAtamney, Michaela Heagarty, Shauna McKenna, Ronan Kelly, Sinéad McGuckin, Catherine Johnston, Catherine Mallon, Geraldine McGuckin and Caroline Walls who all achieved a PB on Monday nights 5K.”
42 athletes have taken part in the Tafelta Virtual 5K since it began, and prizes ran to 4th place, where Esther McIvor finished.
Third place went to Noel Coleman, while Karen Henderson and Shauna McKenna shared the runners-up spot.
Prizes for the league were handed out at club training last Wednesday night.
Sean Brady - 184
Catherine Johnston. - 184
Shauna McKenna - 174
Karen Henderson - 174
Noel Coleman - 164
Esther McIvor - 146
Eleanor Mallon - 144
Paddy Mc Cann - 144
Stephanie Henry. - 142
Sheila Mccloy - 142
Caroline Walls - 142
Ryan Dougan - 141
Geraldine McGuckin - 136
Wayne Mac Feilimi - 123
Michaela Hegarty - 132
Sinéad McGuckin - 132
Judith Black - 120
Kevin Brady - 120
Ciarán Kelly - 120
Geraldine Fullen - 101
Caoimhe Sarah - 100
Alice Ní Mhachail - 100
Patrick Cullen - 100
Kiara Ní Dhuifinn - 95
Mairead Quinn - 92
Kevin Darragh - 88
Catherine Mallon - 83
Fionnuala Smith - 82
Paul Bradley - 70
Claire McAtamney - 68
Malachy Ó Neill - 60
Mark Logan - 60
Martin Skelly - 59
Christopher Judge - 55
Patricia Mc Dade - 45
John Fullen - 42
QC Mac Giolla Mhuire - 20
Ryan Marron - 20
Aisling Gribbin - 15
Lisa Hegarty - 15
Assumpta O’Neill - 10
Ann Niblock - 10
Press 'Next' to see the next photo.
CLUB TRAINING RESUMES: Club training resumed on Wednesday night with two different groups due to current Covid guidelines. It was brilliant to get everyone back out together on the track for the first time this year. We are now looking forward to the relaxation of Covid guidelines with racing taking place in the near future.
Club training has now resumed on a Monday, Wednesday and a Sunday under Athletics NI Covid guidelines. If you would be interested in joining, please do not hesitate to contact a committee member or the club Facebook page for more information.
THE MIDAS TOUCH INJURY AND REHAB CLINIC: We look forward to welcoming Edel from the Midas Touch Injury and Rehab Clinic to the track on Saturday 24 th April. Edel will be taking three separate groups of our athletes to work on strength and conditioning.
CONDOLENCES: It is with great sadness we heard the death of Declan Hegarty this past week, husband of our friend and club member Lisa and brother-in-law to our club member and treasurer Michaela. Sincerest condolences to the Hegarty family.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.