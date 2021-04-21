GALLERY: Spoils shared in Tafelta 5K Rainbow League

Two County Derry runners have shared top spot in a virtual 5K league organised by a local athletics club.

Sean Brady and Catherine Johnston shared first place in the Tafelta AC Rainbow League, which took advantage of the easing restrictions to complete the last race together.

The league had been run on a virtual basis until Monday April 12 when groups of 15 were permitted to take part in outdoor training, and the groups met for a 5K run in Coolshinney.

25 of the club members completed the 5K route, with 17 of them achieving a new personal best; the highest number of personal bests ever achieved in one event..

“It was great to see everyone back out running together for the first time since the virtual league began,” said a spokesperson for Tafelta AC.

“Congratulations to Kevin Brady, Ryan Dougan, Kevin Darragh, Noel Coleman, Sean Brady, Paddy McCann, Ciarán Kelly, Patrick Cullen, Claire McAtamney, Michaela Heagarty, Shauna McKenna, Ronan Kelly, Sinéad McGuckin, Catherine Johnston, Catherine Mallon, Geraldine McGuckin and Caroline Walls who all achieved a PB on Monday nights 5K.”

42 athletes have taken part in the Tafelta Virtual 5K since it began, and prizes ran to 4th place, where Esther McIvor finished.

Third place went to Noel Coleman, while Karen Henderson and Shauna McKenna shared the runners-up spot.

Prizes for the league were handed out at club training last Wednesday night.

RESULTS

Sean Brady - 184

Catherine Johnston. - 184

Shauna McKenna - 174

Karen Henderson - 174

Noel Coleman - 164

Esther McIvor - 146

Eleanor Mallon - 144

Paddy Mc Cann - 144

Stephanie Henry. - 142

Sheila Mccloy - 142

Caroline Walls - 142

Ryan Dougan - 141

Geraldine McGuckin - 136

Wayne Mac Feilimi - 123

Michaela Hegarty - 132

Sinéad McGuckin - 132

Judith Black - 120

Kevin Brady - 120

Ciarán Kelly - 120

Geraldine Fullen - 101

Caoimhe Sarah - 100

Alice Ní Mhachail - 100

Patrick Cullen - 100

Kiara Ní Dhuifinn - 95

Mairead Quinn - 92

Kevin Darragh - 88

Catherine Mallon - 83

Fionnuala Smith - 82

Paul Bradley - 70

Claire McAtamney - 68

Malachy Ó Neill - 60

Mark Logan - 60

Martin Skelly - 59

Christopher Judge - 55

Patricia Mc Dade - 45

John Fullen - 42

QC Mac Giolla Mhuire - 20

Ryan Marron - 20

Aisling Gribbin - 15

Lisa Hegarty - 15

Assumpta O’Neill - 10

Ann Niblock - 10

CLUB NOTES

CLUB TRAINING RESUMES: Club training resumed on Wednesday night with two different groups due to current Covid guidelines. It was brilliant to get everyone back out together on the track for the first time this year. We are now looking forward to the relaxation of Covid guidelines with racing taking place in the near future.

Club training has now resumed on a Monday, Wednesday and a Sunday under Athletics NI Covid guidelines. If you would be interested in joining, please do not hesitate to contact a committee member or the club Facebook page for more information.

THE MIDAS TOUCH INJURY AND REHAB CLINIC: We look forward to welcoming Edel from the Midas Touch Injury and Rehab Clinic to the track on Saturday 24 th April. Edel will be taking three separate groups of our athletes to work on strength and conditioning.

CONDOLENCES: It is with great sadness we heard the death of Declan Hegarty this past week, husband of our friend and club member Lisa and brother-in-law to our club member and treasurer Michaela. Sincerest condolences to the Hegarty family.