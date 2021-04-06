Cara and Orla hand over fundraising cheques

Contact
Two County Derry school girls have presented cheques of £1,500 each to two Down's Syndrome support groups in the county.
Cara Murray and Orla Higgins took on the challenge of walking a marathon last month to raise money for South Derry Down's Syndrome Trust and Foyle Down Syndrome Group.
The pair recorded their trip on TikTok and were able to raise £3,000 through online donations.
After the presentation at An Ráth Dubh, Moneyneena, the girls said they had been overwhelmed by the support they had received and were grateful to everyone who donated.
