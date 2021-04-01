We delve into the archives for a gallery of pictures from Earth Nightclub, and the first visit to Derry by DJ and Playboy playmate Colleen Shannon.

After a successful night playing at Earth, playboy playmate Colleen Shannon vowed to holiday here at a later date.

"I was overwhelmed by how friendly and how welcoming the people of Derry made me feel," she said afterwards.

"I've been DJing for the last two weeks in England and the trip to Derry was undoubtedly the highlight of the tour.

"The guys from Earth took me round the city walls and showed me this beautiful city on Sunday and it's just a pity I didn't have more time."

Do you recognise anyone? Make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today.

#DerryNow #DerryNews #ThrowbackThursday #Derry

Tap on the arrow to go to the next picture.