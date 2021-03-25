SPORTING MEMORIES: Rocking Chair Celtic Annual Presentations (2006)

We have another trip back into the archives for a gallery of pictures from the picture archives of the Derry News.

The pictures were taken at the presentation night for Rocking Chair Celtic (2006).

Do you recognise anyone? Make sure to tag any familiar faces you spot today.

#DerryNow #DerryNews #ThrowbackThursday #Derry #SportingMemories

Tap on the arrow to go to the next picture.