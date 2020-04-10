WATCH: The staff of St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy lead by example

The PE Department at St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy have thrown down the gauntlet to their students.

With schools across the world closed due to the lock-down surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus, lessons have taken a different slant. And PE is no different.

Mr Andrew Bolster has collated a series of videos of the staff keeping fit in the safe environs of their homes.

He has challenged the students to submit their videos.

