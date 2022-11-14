Police treating attack on Derry murals and memorial plaque as ‘sectarian hate crime’

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage and theft which occurred in the Fountain area of Derr on Sunday, 13th November.

Inspector Fell said: “Police received a report shortly after 1.45pm that three murals and a memorial plaque in The Fountain had been defaced by paint sometime between 00.30am and 2.00am.

"It was also reported that a memorial from a centenary garden at a nearby school in the area had been stolen and remains outstanding at this time. One man is believed to have made off towards the Craigavon Bridge area following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, this is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the reported time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 971 13/11/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton condemned the both the attacks and theft.

Mr Middleton said "It is with great disappointment that three murals and a memorial plaque have been attacked in the Fountain area overnight, in the early hours of Sunday, 13th November.

"A memorial from the centenary garden at Fountain Primary School has also been stolen.

"The majority of people in Derry want to live in a society where their property, culture and beliefs are respected. Sadly, attacks on the Fountain area continue by those who want to drag Northern Ireland back to the past and to raise tensions within our communities.

"I call on anyone who has any information about this incident to bring it forward to the police and help prosecute those responsible.“