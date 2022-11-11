FAI CUP: St John's PS enjoyed a special visit from two Derry City players

St John’s Primary School received a special visit from Derry City Football players Daniel Lafferty and Jordan McEneff today ahead of the weekend's FAI Cup final.

Vice principal of the school Ms Amanda Murphy said: "Derry city players Daniel Lafferty and Jordan McEneff visited St. John’s Primary school today and gave their time freely signing T shirts, posters, arms and socks.

"The children were delighted to meet their sporting idols. Daniel’s son and Jordan’s nephew are both pupils of the school.

"They were so patient with the children and thanked them for all the support.

"All the children wore red and white and brought all their flags and Derry City Football merch.

"We are so proud of the team and as a school we have a rich history in ensuring our children participate and succeed in a range of sports such as football, Gaelic and athletics.

"The players brought signed posters and t-shirts with them to give to the school.

Daniel Lafferty with his son and Jordan McEneff with his nephew who both attend St. John’s Primary school.

"They enjoyed a guard of honour from KS2 and a question and answer session from KS1 children.

"Children raised the roof with their football chants and songs and are behind the Derry City Team 100% for their match on Sunday.

"Thank you to all the team for inspiring our next generation of footballers, good luck and we hope you bring us back the cup!"