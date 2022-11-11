Five people hospitalised after crash on main Buncrana to Derry road

The R238 remains closed
Five people were injured - one of them seriously - following a road traffic accident in Fahan on Thursday night.
The R238 remains closed after the two-car collision at around 9.10pm.
Gardaí are currently at the scene and a technical examination is being conducted. Local diversions are in place.
“Five persons were taken to hospital, one of whom has serious injuries,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“An Garda Síochána has no further information available at this time.”
The road closure is in effect between the Halfway House and Buncrana roundabout.
Traffic approaching from Letterkenny/Derry will be diverted at the Halfway House. Traffic approaching from Buncrana will be diverted at the roundabout at Gransha.
HGVS are advised to divert via Muff.
