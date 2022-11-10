Search

10 Nov 2022

Tyrone man jailed for touching McDonald's staff member inappropriately

Court gavel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 6:29 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A man who touched a staff member in McDonald's inappropriately and then struggled with police has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Duane Francis Gérard Farry (33) whose address was given as Ashfield Gardens in Fintona County Tyrone admitted a series of charges that occurred on August 27 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a female member of the staff at McDonald's on the Strand Road had been touched inappropriately by a drunken male.

Police attended and spoke to the defendant who became 'confrontational' and lashed out and struggled with police.

He tried to bite officers and one of them ended up with an injury to his knee. 

The court heard that the female employee said she was cleaning and was approached by the defendant who grabbed her by the waist and pulled her against him.

The woman made clear she wanted nothing to do with him. 

The incident was captured on CCTV and the defendant claimed that he was 'tickling' the woman.

He was apologetic about the incident. 

Defence counsel Joe McCann said it was 'an unsavoury incident' and his client accepted it should never have happened.

He said the woman was entitled to do her job 'with dignity and respect.'

Farry was jailed for 4 months and ordered to pay the woman £400 in compensation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media