Witness Appeal: Derry arson attack causes extensive damage to vehicle

Forest Park, Derry (Photo: GoogleMaps)
Police at Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an arson incident in the Forest Park area of Derry.
Sergeant McDonald said: “Shortly after 8.05am today (Monday, 7th November), police received and responded to a report of a car on fire.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
“Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle, and we are treating the incident as deliberate ignition at this time.”
He continued: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have any dash cam footage or information which could assist, to contact 101 and quote reference number 225 of 7/11/22.”
