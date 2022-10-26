60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent following Carnhill assault

Detectives investigating an assault on a 35-year-old man in Carnhill in the city earlier this week have made an arrest.
The assault, which left the victim with injuries to his legs, shoulder and head, occurred in Carnhill at around 9.30pm on Monday night, 24th October.
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
She remains in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.
Detective continue to appeal for information about Monday night's assault.
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2026 of 24/10/22.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http:// crimestoppers-uk.org/
