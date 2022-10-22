Update: Derry security alert declared hoax

The security alert in the Carnhill area of Derry is now over.
Inspector Fell said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 9.55am on Saturday, 22nd October.
"Officers attended, along with ammunition technical officers, and the object, which has been declared a hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.
“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes.
"All cordons have now been lifted following the incident. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 544 of 22/10/22.
"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Justice Minister Naomi Long pictured during a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue (FSAR) where she met staff and volunteers. Included also is NISAR Chair Simon Hutchinson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.