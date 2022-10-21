First responders commended for their help in Creeslough tragedy

The work of emergency services in Northern Ireland who responded to the Creeslough tragedy has been praised by The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, and Health Minister Robin Swann MLA during a visit to Derry.

Teams from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Air Ambulance travelled to County Donegal to assist Republic of Ireland colleagues at the scene.

The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, along with the Health Minister met with NIFRS and NIAS first responders during a visit to Crescent Link Fire Station on Thursday.

The Secretary of State said: “My thoughts remain with all of those directly affected by the tragic events in Creeslough and the families of the victims. Across these islands, we have all been deeply moved by the Creeslough community’s resolve and togetherness during a tremendously difficult period.

“I want to pay tribute to all of the emergency responders, including the crews from Northern Ireland who assisted their colleagues in Donegal with great professionalism and selflessness. Such essential cross-border cooperation at an urgent time of need is to be welcomed, and I know was greatly appreciated by the Irish authorities and public.

“It was humbling to meet with some of the ambulance and fire personnel from the north-west involved in the rescue operation in Creeslough, and hear first-hand their experiences and learn more about the vital assistance they provided. On behalf of the UK Government, I would like to thank them for their dedication and bravery.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “First and foremost, I want to again extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this unspeakable tragedy. My thoughts also remain with those who were injured in the incident and the wider Creeslough community at this most difficult time.

“As the devastating events unfolded just under a fortnight ago, emergency crews and specialised units from both NIFRS and NIAS mobilised at speed to support their counterparts across the border. This co-operation has long been a daily reality and there are established protocols in place for mutual aid.”

Working in partnership with Donegal Fire Service, NIFRS tasked its Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Kilrea and supporting pump from Strabane along with officers from Western Area Command. Support was also provided by officers in the Command Room at NIFRS headquarters and by Regional Control Staff at NIFRS Regional Control Centre.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris MP, along with Health Minister Robin Swann MLA, meeting with emergency service personnel in Derry.

The Ambulance Service dispatched Rapid Response Paramedics, an Emergency Crew, Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), a non-Emergency Crew and the Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board. Night crews were also dispatched from NIAS to release those who had responded during the afternoon, and they continued in the recovery effort through the night.

Minister Swann said: “I want to pay tribute to our emergency crews and thank them for their outstanding bravery, commitment and dedication. The conditions which they encountered in Creeslough were challenging on many levels and I am very grateful to each and every one of them for their courageous service.”

Support has been put in place by both NIFRS and NIAS for staff who responded to the incident.