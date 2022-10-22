Search

22 Oct 2022

Derry's Rising Stars at Hospitality Exchange 2022

Katie Beaton, Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 10:08 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Hospitality Exchange 2022 returned to the Crowne Plaza Belfast this month and the conference was hosted by Pamela Ballantine and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF).

Hotel members, along with suppliers and supporters of the industry, came together to hear from the experts.

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation announced nine lucky recipients of a Rising Star Award for 2022.

Two Derry winners, David McMullan, Food and Beverage Manager, Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel and Katie Beaton, Assistant Conference and Banqueting Manager, Bishop’s Gate Hotel, received their awards on the night.

The winners were nominated by hotels and accommodation providers who recognise these individuals career progression to date, their contribution to each business and their future career trajectory.

Stephen Meldrum, outgoing President of Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: “Attracting talented people is an integral part of the hotel’s sector success and I think we have all recognised the growing importance of their contribution.

"This is an industry with incredible opportunities and one where you can progress through the ranks, gaining experience and qualifications along the way.

"It is vital that we highlight this along with the diversity of roles, transferable skills, and a well renumerated career path. Without skilled and dedicated staff, we would struggle to deliver a great customer experience and engage with guests.”

David McMullan, Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel, Derry

“The Federation has rebranded its suite of rewards under the Key Awards umbrella, with each category recognising and rewarding the excellent people we employ. People are without doubt the key to our success and the new rising star category seeks to highlight those who have shown dedication to date and who have much to contribute to the future.

“The nine stars are representative of the diversity of opportunities available, covering everything from reception to housekeeping, and digital management. There was an exceptionally high standard and I congratulate all those who have been recognised as a rising star as part of the 23rd Hospitality Exchange.”

