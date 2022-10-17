Search

17 Oct 2022

Western Trust raises awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (DLD)

Western Trust raises awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (DLD)

Sinead Marlow, Speech and Language Therapist SLC1, Bernadine Orr, Speech and Language Therapist in SLC2 and Mayor Sandra Duffy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 9:45 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Speech and Language Therapy Team were delighted to support this year’s World Development Language Disorder Awareness Day last Friday.

Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) is a hidden but common disability that affects 1 in 14 people causing difficulties understanding and using language for no known reason.

The 2022 #DLDday theme was Growing with DLD, highlighting that DLD is a lifelong, permanent disability. People do not grow out of DLD but with individualised support, that can include regular speech-language therapy and educational adjustments, they can thrive. It’s about growing with DLD.

Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder (RADLD), the lead organization who coordinates international DLDday are advocating for increased recognition and support for people with DLD across their lifespan. 

“People with DLD are 6 times more likely to suffer from anxiety and 3 times more likely to have clinical depression. 

"They are also at significant risk of struggling with reading, spelling and mathematics.

"Although DLD is a common condition affecting many areas of life, people with DLD are unlikely to receive access to services,” said Stephen Parsons, Chair of RADLD.

The Speech and Language Therapy Team in the Western Trust have joined the campaign to raise awareness of DLD so as many people in our Trust become aware of and understand this unknown but common condition.

Derry and Strabane District Council Mayor Sandra Duffy visited the Speech and Language Therapy Class in Ebrington Primary School to launch DLD Awareness Day and meet the children in the class who have a diagnosis of DLD.

Mrs Farren, Teacher in SLC 2, Mrs Bratton, Classroom Assistant in SLC2 and Bernadine Orr, Speech and Language Therapist in SLC2

This year, the world is lighting up purple and yellow to boost awareness of DLD globally. RADLD can confirm that more than 80 landmarks are scheduled to shine bright on or around Friday 14 October 2022.  

In Derry the Western Trust lit up purple and yellow to raise awareness of DLD with council buildings in lit up purple for #DLDday.

Christine Harper, Western Trust Clinical Lead, Speech and Language Team for DLD explains: "The Speech and Language Therapy Department are delighted to support #DLDday to help raise awareness of this hidden disability.  DLD results in a child or adult having difficulties talking and/or understanding language.  

Mrs Bratton, Classroom Assistant in SLC2, Mrs Farren, Teacher in SLC 2, Bernadine Orr, SLT in SLC2, Mayor Sandra Duffy, Sinead Marlow, SLT SLC1 and Mrs Pentland, Teacher in SLC1 and Mrs Atkinson, Classroom Assistant

"This is a lifelong condition that affects approximately two children in every classroom of 30, affecting literacy, learning, friendships and emotional wellbeing.  

"It is important to raise awareness of DLD to ensure that those affected can receive the support from professionals including Speech and Language Therapists and teachers, which can make a real difference to their lives."

She continued: "Speech and Language Therapists have a crucial role to play in the diagnosis of DLD and in supporting people with DLD, along with their families and the professionals working with them, to understand their diagnosis, achieve their potential and reduce the impact of their difficulties.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media