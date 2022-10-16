Search

16 Oct 2022

Derry successful Bounce Arts Festival: Exploring melody, music and rhythm at the Playtrail

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 1:43 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Access and Inclusion Project have teamed up with the University of Atypical to host two successful events as part of this year’s Bounce Arts Festival.

Supported with funding from the Public Health Agency, Council hosted events in the city’s Playtrail and the Alley Theatre and Conference Centre in Strabane.

Exploring Melody, Music and Rhythm at the Playtrail Amphitheatre invited attendees to come along and experience performances from Project Sparks’ exceptionally talented disabled and neuro-divergent mentors.

The inclusive music workshop allowed participants explore their creativity through drumming, singing, xylophones and other inclusive instruments.

The following day the Alley Theatre hosted the My Place and Space Photography Exhibition featuring photographs captured by deaf, disabled and neuro diverse people responding to the theme of My Place and Space.

“The Access and Inclusion Project were delighted to support The Bounce Arts Festival,” said Council’s Access and Inclusion Officer Caitriona Doherty.

“It is one of the most diverse and inclusive arts events in Northern Ireland and reflects our own commitment to access to and inclusion in the arts.

“We would like to thank our partners for delivering the event, everyone who attended and the Public Health Agency for their funding to support them.”

Project Sparks’ inclusive music workshop at the Playtrail inspired attendees to express themselves through percussion, singing and Makaton.

The Sparks’ Leaders displayed youthfulness, camaraderie and empathy and ensured attendees of every ability felt included and all compositional music activities were scaffolded so everyone could experience success.

Attendees from St Patrick’s Primary School, The Model Primary School and The Hub all took part.

Saturday’s exhibition in the Alley featured a launch by the Mayor of a Photography Exhibition with the theme My Place and Space.

It followed a call out for contributions from the deaf, disabled and neuro diverse community to share a photograph of a place or item that makes them feel happy or included in society.

The exhibition will be on display at the Alley Theatre until Friday 21st October 2022 before moving to the Millennium Forum from November 6th to 18th.

