10 Oct 2022

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins will attend eight Creeslough funerals

The President has a prior arrangement in Strasbourg on Tuesday and will make his way to Donegal then to attend funerals of those who sadly lost their lives in Creeslough

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins will attend eight Creeslough funerals

St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, and Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins

Alan Foley

10 Oct 2022 10:59 PM

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins will travel to Donegal this week and attend the funerals of eight out of the 10 people who died in the tragedy at Creeslough.

Due to the fact he is due to address the Council of Europe in Strasbourg tomorrow, Tuesday, President Higgins will not be able to go to the funeral masses of  Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill, although will be represented by his aide-de-camp.

Twenty-four-year-old Jessica Gallagher’s Funeral Mass takes place at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, on Tuesday at 11am with internment afterward to Doe cemetery.  Martin McGill’s Funeral Mass then also takes place on Tuesday at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. He was 49.

President Higgins is expected in Donegal from Wednesday and will attend the eight funerals of James O’Flaherty (48), Martin McGill, 49, Catherine O Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, Hugh Kelly, 59, Martina Martin, 49, Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5, and Leona Harper, who was 14.

All 10 lost their lives following an explosion at the Applegreen service station following an explosion on Friday afternoon.

