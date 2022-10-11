Search

11 Oct 2022

Mother and son killed in Creeslough explosion to be buried together

Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan were among ten killed in a horrific explosion in Creeslough on Friday. A joint funeral will take place on Wednesday

Mother and son killed in Creeslough explosion to be buried together

Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Oct 2022 8:34 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A mother and her son who tragically died in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough will be buried together on Wednesday.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed in the blast.

They will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in Doe Cemetery following Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Catherine had just met James, a student at Mulroy College in Milford after he got off the school bus close to the Applegreen complex. They were in the post office queue when the explosion occurred.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned).

James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Paige

The first funerals of the ten people killed in a horrific explosion in Creeslough on Friday will take place on Tuesday.

Jessica Gallagher, a 24-year-old fashion designer, will be the first of the victims to be laid to rest.

At St Michael’s Church in grief-stricken Creeslough, her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am, after which she will be buried in Doe cemetery.

Father describes daughter, 14, killed in Creeslough explosion as ‘little gem’

Creeslough tragedy victim James O'Flaherty to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Originally from Sydney, James was one of ten people killed in Friday's explosion in Creeslough

On Tuesday afternoon, a congregation of many of the same mourners will gather in the same church for the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill, who will also be buried in Doe Cemetery.

On Wednesday morning, the funeral of James O’Flaherty will be held in Derrybeg.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) as well as Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper were also killed in the explosion.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media