Reminder: Multiple road and lane closures scheduled in Derry in the coming weeks

There are set to be multiple road and lane closures across the city this month.
A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative said: "We have been made aware of the following upcoming temporary traffic regulations.
"We wish to make you aware to assist with your forward planning. On behalf of those undertaking the works we would like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause.
"If you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact the CCI offices on 028 7136 0169 and we will be happy to answer your queries."
The lane and road closures scheduled are:
LANE CLOSURE
WATERSIDE LINK - Monday 10th October from 11:00 to 15:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Waterside Roundabout to Duke Street Roundabout
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 11:00 - 15:00
LANE CLOSURE
STRAND ROAD - Monday 10th October from 19:00 to 23:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Clarendon Street to Great James Street
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 19:00 - 23:00
LANE CLOSURE
CREGGAN ROAD - Tuesday 11th October & Wednesday 12th October from 09:30 to 16:30
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Marlborough Street to Rosemount Cottages
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 09:30 - 16:30
LANE CLOSURE
ABERCORN ROAD - Thursday 13th October to Friday 14th October from 18:00 to 02:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Abercorn Place to 40m east of Abercorn Place
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 02:00
ROAD CLOSURE
CRAIGAVON BRIDGE (Lower Deck) - Thursday 13th October to Friday 14th October from 18:00 to 06:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from west abutment to the east abutment of Craigavon Bridge
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 06:00
Alternative route: - 1. Duke Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge, John Street, Foyle Road
2. John Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge
ROAD CLOSURE
CRAIGAVON BRIDGE (Lower Deck) - Friday 14th October to Monday 17th October from 18:00 to 06:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from west abutment to the east abutment of Craigavon Bridge
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 18:00 - 06:00
Alternative route: - 1. Duke Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge, John Street, Foyle Road
2. John Street, Upper Deck Craigavon Bridge
LANE CLOSURE
BUNCRANA ROAD - Sunday 16th October from 08:00 to 18:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from 25m north of Messines Park to 25m southeast of Messines Park
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 18:00
LANE CLOSURE
CRESCENT LINK - Sunday 16th October from 08:00 to 17:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from Irish Street to Altnagelvin Roundabout
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 17:00
LANE CLOSURE
BUNCRANA ROAD - Sunday 23rd October from 08:00 to 18:00
A temporary lane closure will be in place from 25m northwest of Ballinska Road to 25m southeast of Ballinska Road
The lane closure will operate between the hours of 08:00 - 18:00
Minister Swann pictured with Staff and volunteers during his visit to Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group
Martin Gallagher with the winner of Marty's Run 2022, Conor Bradley (192), Scott Rankin (234), 2nd place, and Johnny Canning (85), third place. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.