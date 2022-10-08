Derry Chamber President calls for Executive return ahead of October deadline 

The President of the Derry Chamber of Commerce has called for political parties to redouble efforts to restore the Stormont institutions ahead of the looming 28th October deadline.

Speaking last night (Friday) at the 64th Derry Chamber President’s Annual Dinner held at the White Horse Hotel, Derry, Aidan O’Kane said that political, not just business leadership, is now needed to assist with the impacts to local business and the regional economy caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The Chamber President said anything less than a functioning Executive should be regarded as a “huge disappointment” for elected representatives as the local business community continues to navigate the many economic challenges facing firms.

Sponsored by Allstate NI, the dinner was attended by over 350 business representatives, politicians, dignitaries, and civic leaders, and included a ‘fireside chat’ between broadcaster Mark Simpson and North West-based extreme adventurer, Hannah Shields, the first woman from the island of Ireland to summit Mount Everest.

Speaking at the Dinner, Chamber President Aidan O’Kane said: “In what has been a turbulent year, our dinner is always a celebration of the brightest and best of local business in the North West.

"Throughout my time as President, it has been inspiring to see the level of cooperation and collegiality that exists within our business community as well as the talent and innovation of our entrepreneurs from Derry and beyond.

He added: “However, it is deeply disappointing that, once again, Northern Ireland finds itself without a functioning Executive. It is high time that our elected representatives show the same level of leadership as many of our inspiring business leaders.

"Businesses have come through the unprecedented pressures of the pandemic and they’ve displayed a remarkable resilience and commitment to protecting jobs.

Children in Crossfire Founder and President’s chosen charity, Richard Moore; and Aidan O’Kane, Londonderry Chamber President.

"But, staring into huge fiscal and economic challenges ahead, they deserve political certainty and government intervention to protect them."

“I want to make a final appeal as Chamber President to our local political leaders to work with and assist businesses through the challenges that lie ahead. Our members are overwhelmingly in favour of a return to stable and functioning political conditions as soon as possible, and they are clear that an absent Executive is actively hurting trading conditions and investor confidence.

"Ahead of the 28th October deadline in just three weeks, the time is now to get back around the table and get ministers and MLAs back to work again to deliver for everyone in our communities.”

Managing Director of Allstate NI, John Healy added: “We are thrilled to be the main sponsor for this year’s President’s Annual Dinner. Since establishing a presence in the North West almost 25 years ago, we have seen the very best of the skilled talent coming through year after year.

"Tonight we celebrate what is a very special business community and look forward to the opportunities for further collaboration, development, and growth that lie ahead.”