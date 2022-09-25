Missing Teenager: Police in Derry appeal for help in finding missing 15-year-old

PSNI are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Henry McColgan
Police in Derry are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "We are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Henry McColgan, who is 15 years old.
"Henry has not been seen since Wednesday, 21st September in the Waterside area of the city.
"He is 5’8” with dirty fair hair.
"If you have any information on Henrys whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting serial 1021 of 23/09/22."
