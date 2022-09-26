World Alzheimer’s Day celebrated at Derry's Old Library Trust

September 21 was World Alzheimer’s Day and in marking the occasion, DEEDS at the Old Library Trust hosted two workshops for carers, the second of which saw the Mayor, Sandra Duffy, drop in for a chat with participants and staff to see how the groups marked the occasion.

The focus in the morning session was on education with Stephanie Coyle, the Dementia Navigator from the Western Health and Social Care Trust taking carers through a session on how to make their homes more dementia-friendly and to better-support their loved ones at home.

DEEDS Co-Ordinator at OLT. Sinead Devine, explained how the sessions evolved. ‘Many people may think that dementia is just about memory loss and during the morning’s session Stephanie showed how all five senses can be affected.

‘The understanding of our world is through our senses and so when they are impacted upon, it can make life more difficult. Stephanie also showed the group that some small adjustments can create big changes for people at home.’

The afternoon session saw Arts and Crafts Facilitator Charlotte Gormley joined by four volunteers who took carers through a step-by-step process to teach them how to make fidget blankets.

Sinead described what a fidget blanket was and how important they can be, adding: ‘A Fidget Blanket is a lap-sized quilt that provides sensory and tactile stimulation for the restless hands of people with dementia, but they can be very costly.

'The main blanket is made of fabric, wool or crochet with interesting tactile bits and bobs (buttons, ribbon, beads) attached for people who are agitated or anxious to twiddle in their hands.’

CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER’S DAY AT OLT. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the Old Library Trust, Creggan on Wednesday afternoon to mark Alzheimer’s Day and see some of the fantastic Fidget Blankets made by carers for their loved ones in celebration of Alzheimers’ Day at the centre. A fidget blanket is a lap-size quilt that provides sensory and tactile stimulation for the restless hands of someone with dementia. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

At Wednesday’s evening workshop, many of the carers made peronsalised fidget blankets to give to their loved ones, bringing in materials that have special meaning for them. Some examples varied from a beautiful blanket made for a brother who loves fishing; to one for a mum who loves bright colours.

‘So much love, care and attention went into making these blankets, thus making them very special indeed. The group also made a kind donations of blankets to give to carers attending DEEDS programmes who may request them in the near future,’ added Sinead.

‘Whilst our main aim is to support people with dementia to live longer in their own community through our social and activity groups, we also aim to support families who care for their loved ones.

'An aspect of this support is through education and training where we can help carers to understand dementia, but it was lovely to end the day working creatively on the fidget blankets. The feedback from both workshops has been very positive. Thank you to both Stephanie Coyle and Charlotte Gormley for all their wonderful work today.’

The DEEDS co-ordinator said she was delighted with how the day had turned out, adding that the OLT were also pleased that Mayor Sandra Duffy took time out of her busy schedule to join in on the afternoon workshop. The mayor noted to staff and carers how she had not heard of fidget blankets and their role to help calm anxiety in those living with dementia.

VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR AT OLT, CREGGAN. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with staff and service users from the Old Library Trust DEEDS Project who took part in the Virtual Dementia Tour on Thursday afternoon last at the Creggan centre. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Thursday saw the arrival of the ‘Virtual Dementia Tour’ bus at the Creggan centre and the Mayor, Sandra Duffy was also on hand to experience and talk to some of the carers and listen to them explain how the tour was a ‘window into their world’ with one stating ‘The virtual dementia tour was perfect for anyone caring for people living with dementia.’

The tour also made its way to the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Friday for another four training sessions.

For more information on DEEDS and other Carers Events and Education please contact Sinead Devine at OLT 02871 373870 or email sinead@olt.ie