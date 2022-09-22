Emerge Fitness Friday fun day
Emerge Fitness gym is hosting a fun day.
The event is taking place tomorrow (Friday) from 3pm to 6pm to coincide with 30 gym members doing a photoshoot.
Emmett from Emerge Fitness said the gym had decided to turn the photoshoot into a fun day for everyone.
"On the day we will have a DJ, bouncy castles, an ice cream van, food and games.
"We will also have the amazing cars from the BEAR RUN 74. This is a day not to be missed and everyone is invited."
