‘Donncha abhorred sectarianism regardless of its source’ - Cathy Nelis

“Donncha was a proud Blanketman and Prisoner of War and he developed an exemplary fluency in Gaeilge.”

These were the words of Cathy Nelis as she delivered the poignant eulogy for her brother, the late Donncha Mac Niallais, at the beginning of his funeral in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower on Monday.

Donncha was born on February 4, 1958, the second oldest son of Mary and Billy. He and his older brother, Peter, were born in Wellington Street and the family moved to the new Creggan estate in 1960.

Cathy said: “He and Peter, along with thousands of others were among the first generation of Creggan children. He attended Rosemount Primary School and then progressed to St Columb’s College, where he remained until finding employment with Derry City Council.

“Just over 10 years after Donncha was born, the Civil Rights march was attacked at Duke Street. Donncha’s childhood and early teens witnessed massive state repression with the introduction of Internment and the massacre on Bloody Sunday, this against a backdrop of gerrymandering and discrimination and institutionalised sectarianism.

“He was deeply affected by all of these events and the arrest, imprisonment and killings of friends and neighbours. Whilst at the College, he won the school’s top history prize, which turned out to be a book by General Sir Anthony Farrar-Hockley, otherwise known as ‘Farrar the Para’. Donncha took the book home and burned it.

“War had been brought to Derry and the North and even as a young teenager he felt compelled to act to change that situation. He was very clear in his mind. In those early days he once told mum that he had to take a different path to bring about change,” said Cathy.

Donncha’s decisions and actions as a political activist eventually led to imprisonment in the H-Blocks in 1976, where he was later joined by his brother John.

“Both refused to be criminalised,” said Cathy. “Donncha was a proud Blanketman and Prisoner of War. He developed an exemplary fluency in Gaeilge and became deeply politicised.

“When he was released in 1986, He had very clear ideas about the future direction of his life. He found employment in the Community and Irish language sector. Mary had helped to found Dove House in 1984 and, as she went on to pursue new political and community challenges, Donncha became synonymous with the leadership of Dove House.

“Throughout the 1990’s and up until the present day, he was to the fore of ground-breaking community development and regeneration initiatives, across the Bogside and Brandywell and further afield. He became central to the latest phase of the Irish language revival in Derry and helped to take that to a new level of development. Today, Derry enjoys an Irish medium education sector and language and cultural infrastructure directly because of Donncha’s drive. For Donncha, community and cultural life were and are intertwined.

“His thinking and unparalleled dedication was inspired by his Republican worldview. Donncha wanted social, economic, cultural and political change for everyone. He abhorred sectarianism regardless of its source. His immense skill set, experience and balanced judgement made him a key negotiator in resolving the parades issue in Derry. Ironically, this was one of those touchstone issues in the backdrop of this society into which he was born,” said Cathy.

Donncha was deeply impacted by his brother Peter’s sudden death in 1974.

His passing made Donncha the big brother to Liam, John, Paddy, Martin, Declan, Cathy and Frank.

Cathay recalled he fancied himself as a soccer player maintaining that Martin, Declan and Frank were second and third division has beens.

Derry community activist and photographer, Frankie McMenamin, has paid tribute to the late Donncha Mac Niallais, who said he would be sadly missed by everyone who worked in Dove House and everybody who knew him. (Image courtesy of Frankie McMenamin)

Donncha played squash and enjoyed running. He completed several marathons, the last of which was in 2013 at the age of 55.

“But, like many other Blanketmen, he eventually acquired arthritis in his feet,” said Cathy. “He was good company and renowned for his dry wit.

“His favourite films were Sleepless in Seattle and Forrest Gump. If he felt stressed he loved to watch Friends, particularly the episode featuring Brad Pitt. His favourite song was Feel by Robbie Williams.

“In later years Donncha found love in his life in a new relationship with Karen. Some years later they were blessed with the arrival of Jude and life blossomed for Donncha, Karen and their new family in Prehen.

“He was a wise, kind, thoughtful son and brother. A go to person for family and so many others. He could always be relied upon for objective and sound counsel, “ said Cathy.

The whole family recently celebrated their mother Mary’s 87th birthday.

Little did any of us know how precious these moments would be,” said Cathy. “The memories and the good days will outlast the heart ache.

Donncha was one of the good guys. He was an inspiration whose legacy will continue to endure for many years to come.

“A crann taca air an ar measc. He was an inspiration whose legacy will continue to endure for many years to come. Tá sé imithe ar shlí na fírinne, i measc laochra na nGael, go raibh a anam uasal.”

In his homily Fr. Gerard Mongan said: “Donncha was that true man of the people who fought injustice all his life and quietly listened and said what needed to be said.

“He lived those words of Ecclesiasticus. He lived those ‘seasons for everything’.

“He lived in those times for planting and uprooting, knocking down, building, times for embracing, healing and for peace, devoting his whole life to the community, to its development and improving the lives of others around him as a leader, a guiding light.

“So many of us here today loved his company, his wisdom, his droll sense of humour, his crack, and I know he had a way of making you feel heard, and he could bring calm and comfort at difficult times.

“He has left us a legacy: commitment to civil liberty, just rights and an Irish identity that we can never forget or deny.”

Donncha was laid to rest in the City Cemetery, overlooking the Bogside.