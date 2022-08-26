Police meet local MLAs over spate of attacks in Coleraine

A number of County Derry MLAs have met with a local police chief to discuss a spate of crimes in the area.

District Commander, Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, met a number of MLAs on Friday August 21 to discuss local policing issues and the recent spate of attacks in the Coleraine area.

Superintendent Lindsay said: “Today’s meeting provided me with an opportunity to listen and engage with local MLAs and to hear first-hand about any issues or concerns raised by residents within the local area.

"I want to reassure the public that our officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout the district and will work closely with partners to help build a safe community and tackle problems that affect residents.

Supt. Jeremy Lindsay.

"I welcome the continued support we have from local MLAs and community representatives and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of those who participated in today’s meeting.

"Their time and efforts in helping to build safer communities in our district is a huge support to Police.

"As part of today’s meeting we discussed a range of local issues that have a significant impact on the local community.

"It is imperative that the public continue to speak with their local neighbourhood policing teams and I would encourage anyone who has information about incidents in their area or issues causing them concern, to contact Police.”

Anyone with any concerns or issues in the Coleraine area should contact Police on 101 to discuss with local officers. You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers- .